'Trans Women Not a Danger': Netizens Criticise JK Rowling for Latest Tweet

(Trigger warnings: Transphobic comments; Mentions of rape, sexual assault)

JK Rowling, the author of the famous Harry Potter series, received criticism online when she made a comment about a proposal wherein the Police Scotland will log an accused rapist's gender as the one they identify with, in wake of the Scottish National Party's (SNP) new gender self ID laws.

Rowling shared an article titled, ''Absurdity' of police logging rapists as women,' and wrote, "War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman."