'Harry Potter' Stars to Reunite For TV Special, But Not JK Rowling

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone cast and filmmaker Chris Columbus are reuniting for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on the movie set in London where the first film was made. However, Harry Potter creator JK Rowling will not be a part of the event, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

On Tuesday, WarnerMedia announced that the special will feature the franchise’s central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well as director Columbus. They will be joined by other franchise alums including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. It will stream on 1 January on HBO Max.