Emma Roberts Joins Sony-Marvel Superhero Film 'Madame Web'

The director for the film is S.J. Clarkson while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay.

The film centres around Dakota Johnson's character, Madame Web. The comics depict Madame Web as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis. So the character does not physically fend off supervillains in the comics. However, it remains to be seen what Johnson's version of the character would look like, considering that they have cast a much younger actor to potray the role. Her superpower is predicting the future specifically for Spider-themed superheroes

