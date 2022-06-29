Emma Roberts Joins Sony-Marvel Superhero Film 'Madame Web'

Emma Roberts
(Photo: Twitter)
Emma Roberts has joined the cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web, the film also stars Dakota Johnson. The other actors who are part of the ensemble cast are Celeste O’Connor, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced and Tahar Rahim.
The director for the film is S.J. Clarkson while Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the screenplay.
The film centres around Dakota Johnson's character, Madame Web. The comics depict Madame Web as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis. So the character does not physically fend off supervillains in the comics. However, it remains to be seen what Johnson's version of the character would look like, considering that they have cast a much younger actor to potray the role. Her superpower is predicting the future specifically for Spider-themed superheroes
For Roberts, this will mark her first Marvel film. Although, not much is known about her role in the film according to a report by Deadline.
S J Clarkson, who has previously helmed the Netflix Marvel series' Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is all set to direct the film.
