BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front’ Wins Big, Bags 7 Awards

Best Film

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Leading Actor (Female)

Winner - Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor (Male)

WINNER - Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

WINNER - Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim