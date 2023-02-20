BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front’ Wins Big, Bags 7 Awards

All Quiet on the Western Fronthas 7 wins at the BAFTAs.
(Photo: Netflix)
All Quiet on the Western Front dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday, 19 February 2023. The film bagged seven awards in top categories such as ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Film’ and ‘Best Film Not in the English Language.’ Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin and biographical drama Elvis took four prizes each. The ceremony is streaming exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Leading Actor (Female)
Winner - Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor (Male)
WINNER - Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)
WINNER - Emma Mackey
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Director
WINNER - Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding British Film
WINNER - The Banshees Of Inisherin
Aftersun
Brian And Charles
Empire Of Light
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
British Short Animation
WINNER - The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
British Short Film
WINNER - An Irish Goodbye
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
Production Design
WINNER - Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Make Up & Hair
WINNER - Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Costume Design
WINNER - Elvis, Catherine Martin
All Quiet On The Western, Front Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Sound
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way Of Water,Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Original Score
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Documentary
WINNER - Navalny
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
Moonage Daydream
Special Visual Effects
WINNER - Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Original Screenplay
WINNER - The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Animated Film
WINNER - Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
WINNER - Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)
Cinematography
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
Editing
WINNER - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers
All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
Casting
WINNER - Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson
Film Not In The English Language
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Supporting Actor
WINNER - Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light
Adapted Screenplay
WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Supporting Actor (Female)
WINNER - Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said