'Avatar: The Way of Water' Earns Over 1 Billion Dollars Globally

In total, only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark, a short list that includes Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion. Avatar 2 is on its way to beating Tom Cruise's Top Gun Maverick's box-office record.

Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

The sequel brings the audience back to Pandora 14 years after the events of Avatar and follows the story of Jake Sully, Neytiri and their family.