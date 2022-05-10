Avatar The Way of Water Teaser: James Cameron Introduces Jake-Neytiri’s Kids

Avatar: The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It tells the story of the Sully family, the problems they are plagued with, and the lengths they go to keep each other safe. We will have Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprising their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The focus will be on the family, as Sully can be heard saying, “wherever we go, this family is our fortress.”

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.