'Resent This System Where Women Are Harassed For...': Zaira Wasim on Hijab Row

Zaira began by writing that in Islam, wearing a hijab "isn't a choice but an obligation". "Likewise, a woman who wears the hijab is fulfilling an obligation enjoined upon her by the God she loves and has submitted herself to. I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, resent and resist the entire system where women are being stopped and harassed for merely carrying out a religious commitment".

She added that those systems that force women to choose between hijab and education are unjust ones. “Stacking this bias against Muslim women and setting up systems where they should have to decide between education and hijab or to give up either is an absolute injustice. You’re attempting to compel them to make a very specific choice that feeds your agenda and then criticising them while they’re imprisoned in what you’ve constructed.”