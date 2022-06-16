Who is Leo Kalyan, the London Based Singer at Sonam Kapoor’s Baby Shower?

Leo Kalyan & Sonam Kapoor
(Photo: Instagram)
Leo Kalyan, the singer-songwriter, who sang his renditions of ‘Masakali’ and ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, at Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower, is a British-Pakistani musician. His preferred pronouns are he, she and they. The musician has taken the internet by storm by singing some of Bollywood’s iconic numbers.
The singer chose to sing one song from Sonam Kapoor’s film Delhi 6, ‘Masakali’, a song that is iconic also for Sonam’s dance moves. While the other song is from the 1973 film, Yaadoon Ki Baraat, the song was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle.
Leo looked stunning wearing a strappy dress while posing alongside Sonam Kapoor, who was seen in a flowy pink dress, looking her gorgeous best. He also shared a short snippet of him singing ‘Masakali’ while Sonam is seen sitting and enjoying herself. He went on to share some pictures from the plush event.
He has also received a lot of flak on the internet for his outfit choices. One Instagram user called out the haters to which he responded with an Instagram story.
He stated, “hate comments don’t bother me at all. because firstly – some of them are so genuinely funny, i share them with my friends and we laugh endlessly (laughing emoticon) also, hate comments always remind me that just by casually living my life – I'm actually CHALLENGING people & societal norms. which means: i’m doing something right. ”
He has also released his own music.
