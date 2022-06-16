'Chicest Baby Lunch': Inside Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower With Impeccable Décor

Sonam Kapoor with singer Leo Kalyan who performed at her baby shower.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her baby shower in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and many other guests in attendance. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.
The guests were immensely impressed with the arrangements and some especially appreciated the intricate details that went into the planning and execution of the shower.
Singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan also performed at the shower and shared pictures and videos from the same with the caption, "a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower. what is life?"
Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of the customised menu cards at the shower with her name on top. Other guests shared pictures of the hand-painted tablecloths with the guests' name written.
Here are some pictures from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower that one guest called the 'chicest baby lunch'.
Rhea Kapoor shares menu from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
A guest shares a picture of their table at the event.
A look at the table setting at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
A table full of decadent desserts from Sonam's baby shower.
Guests also received custom jewelry as party favours.
Everyone loves the "details"!
The hand-painted tablecloth at the baby shower.
Guests at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower.
Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy on 21 March with a set of photographs with Ahuja. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."
