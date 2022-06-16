'Chicest Baby Lunch': Inside Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower With Impeccable Décor

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her baby shower in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and many other guests in attendance. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.

The guests were immensely impressed with the arrangements and some especially appreciated the intricate details that went into the planning and execution of the shower.

Singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan also performed at the shower and shared pictures and videos from the same with the caption, "a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower. what is life?"