'Chicest Baby Lunch': Inside Sonam Kapoor's Baby Shower With Impeccable Décor
Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.
Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her baby shower in London with her sister Rhea Kapoor and many other guests in attendance. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja.
The guests were immensely impressed with the arrangements and some especially appreciated the intricate details that went into the planning and execution of the shower.
Singer-songwriter Leo Kalyan also performed at the shower and shared pictures and videos from the same with the caption, "a spice girl in bollywood. i just performed at sonam kapoor’s baby shower. what is life?"
Rhea Kapoor shared a picture of the customised menu cards at the shower with her name on top. Other guests shared pictures of the hand-painted tablecloths with the guests' name written.
Here are some pictures from Sonam Kapoor's baby shower that one guest called the 'chicest baby lunch'.
Sonam Kapoor had announced her pregnancy on 21 March with a set of photographs with Ahuja. She wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.