Who Are The Owners of Cordelia Cruises & Namas'cray Whose Party NCB Raided?

Delhi-based businessman Arjun Jain, one of the organisers of the party onboard Mumbai's Cordelia Cruises, will be questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as per a report by India Today. On Saturday night, the NCB conducted a raid at the party and arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan among others. NCB officials have claimed that drugs were consumed at the party.
On the other hand, Cordelia Cruises has denied any involvement in the matter.
Arjun Jain is the Additional Director of Namas'cray Experience Private Limited, a Delhi-based firm established on 30 October 2020 and tasked to manage the event onboard Cordelia cruise's Empress ship. The said event was supposed to take place from October 2-4.
The India Today report states that all the organisers of the event are under the scanner of the NCB. Arjun has been the additional director since 8 March, 2021, along with Sameer Sehgal and Gopalji Anand. Sameer and Gopalji were appointed additional directors on 15 March this year. The report states that the NCB is likely to call the three of them for questioning as they were tasked with selling tickets, drawing up the guest list, inviting celebrities and helping FTV India with the events.
Following the raid on Cordelia Cruises, Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President of Waterways Leisure Private Limited was questioned by the NCB, as per a report by Republic TV. Republic quoted the Bailom as saying, "I am not involved in this. The ship left after the raids. The ship is coming back tomorrow. There were 1000 guests on the list."
Bailom added that the NCB asked him how the cruise works. "We don't book shows, we are operators. The event company's name is Namas'cray," he said.
Taking to Cordelia Cruises' social media, Bailom also issued a statement denying any involvement in the matter.
Bailom further said that Cordelia will extend all support to the authorities.
Take a look at the full statement:
