What Was the Need to Do This?: Shilpa Shetty to Raj Kundra During Police Search

According to reports, police sources said that Shilpa broke down and said that their ‘reputation was ruined, their endorsements in the industry were being cancelled’. The Mumbai Police recorded Shilpa Shetty’s statement and Raj Kundra has been sent to judicial custody.

Sources also reportedly said that the police are investigating Shilpa Shetty’s exit from Raj Kundra’s Viaan Industries. The police, however, haven’t found any evidence of Shilpa Shetty’s involvement in the case. No sources have named Shilpa either.

Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe, and nine others have been arrested in the case. Four of Raj Kundra’s employees also reportedly told the police that they were asked to delete clips when the FIR for the case was first lodged in February.

(With inputs from NDTV)