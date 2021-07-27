Porn Films Case: Raj Kundra Sent to Judicial Custody for 14 More Days

A court in Mumbai has sent businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 more days in the pornography racket case, as per a report by ANI. Earlier, a court had sent Kundra to custody till 27 July.

On 23 July, Kundra had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court, challenging his arrest and calling it 'illegal'.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had told the court during a hearing that they suspect Kundra used the money earned from pornography for online betting. "In WhatsApp chats we have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level", the police had further stated.