Raj Kundra Arrested: But What Does Indian Law Say About Porn?

On 20 July, a magistrate's court in Mumbai remanded Indian businessman Raj Kundra to three-day police custody in what is being touted as "pornography scandal case". Earlier, Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police after his name was allegedly revealed by one of the co-accused during interrogation.

Kundra has been made an accused, along with nine others, in an FIR lodged in February 2021, following a complaint filed by a woman claiming that she was forced to do a porn film after being promised an acting job. The Crime Branch portrayed Kundra as the "key conspirator", who was kept informed about the scripts and production of alleged porn movies that were shared on the app "HotsShots".