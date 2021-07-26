Employees of Raj Kundra's Firm Provide Information on Porn Films Case: Report

An official told the publication that one of the employees has said that after an FIR was registered in February, everyone was instructed to delete the pornographic content from their servers. Along with the other charges, the Mumbai Police have also added destruction of evidence against the accused.

A police officer reportedly said, "After Hotshots was taken down by Google Playstore and Apple Store, there were plans to set up other apps for uploading pornographic content. We are currently investigating that".

Kundra and Thorpe will be in judicial custody till 27 July. Raj Kundra's wife and actor Shilpa Shetty's statement has also been recorded. Shetty reportedly told the cops it was London-based Pradeep Bakshi, Raj Kundra's brother-in-law, who was involved with the app. She also added that her husband wasn't involved in creating pornographic films, and that 'erotica' and 'porn' are very different things.