‘We’re Dealing With It Legally’: Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s Photo Leak

In his conversation with Miss Malini, Ranbir shared, "It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly."

"We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that," Ranbir further told the publication.