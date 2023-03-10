‘We’re Dealing With It Legally’: Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s Photo Leak

Ranbir Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's photo leak.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Earlier in February, actor Alia Bhatt called out a publication for invading her privacy by putting out unauthorised pictures of her. The actor was clicked inside her living room, oblivious to the men taking those photographs.
In a recent interview, Alia's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, reacted to the incident and shared that they are dealing with the whole situation legally.
In his conversation with Miss Malini, Ranbir shared, "It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly."
"We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that," Ranbir further told the publication.
On 21 February, Alia posted a collage of photos shared by the publication and tagged Mumbai police in her story, saying, "Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me.. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighboring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today! @mumbaipolice."
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others, spoke in support of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was recently seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.
Alia, on the other hand, is all set for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will hit the big screen on 28 July.
