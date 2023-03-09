Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar Review: Better Chemistry Than Ranbir-Alia

Podcast | Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar Review: Better Chemistry Than Ranbir-Alia

Being a signature Luv Ranjan film, it had its faults but also a messaging for a change.
Verda Subzwari
Published:

Verda Subzwari reviews Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar

Photo Credit: The Quint

I am not a Ranbir Kapoor fan. I'm very far from it. So, my motivation to watch Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar, was solely to come on the mic and diss Ranbir Kapoor. But, the film did surprise me a bit. 

Being a signature Luv Ranjan film, it had its faults but also a messaging for a change. To know more about what I liked, disliked and barely sat through, tune into this review. 

