'We Are Living in Strange Times, Everyone Is Being Boycotted': Anurag Kashyap

He also spoke about the boycott culture, stating, "We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter.”