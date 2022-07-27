'Dobaaraa' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Time Travels in the Mystery-Thriller

The trailer beings with the radio announcement of a geomagnetic storm approaching the city after 26 years. The announcement advices the citizens to stay at home follwing the red alert. Soon, Taapsee and her family get an old television at home, in which she often sees a small boy on the screen sitting in the same room as her. The actor tries to tell her husband, played by Rahul Bhatt in the film, about the same, but he doesn't seem to believe her.

Later, a man reveals that the television belonged to a boy named Anay, who used to live in the house next door, where a murder took place in 1996. The trailer then follows an eerie chain of events, wherein the kid in the TV asks Taapsee, "Aap mere TV mein kya kar rahe ho?" (What are you doing in my TV?)

Pavail Gulati, makes his entry as a police officer in the trailer, who later helps Taapsee unravel the murder mystery in this time-travelling thriller-drama.