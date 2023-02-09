Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Receive a Grand Welcome at His Delhi Home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra return to Delhi after their wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani received a grand welcome at Sidharth's Delhi home on Wednesday, 8 February, following their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple, twinned in red outfits, danced to dhol beats before entering the house. The pair also distributed sweets among the paps stationed outside the Delhi airport.
Here, take a look:
After dating for several years, the Shershaah co-stars finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on 7 February. The wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Juhi Chawla, among others.
As per reports, the couple will host two wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai, for their film industry friends.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined