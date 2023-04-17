'Was 17, Had Never Worn Such a Short Skirt': Rani Mukerji on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

During the event, Kajol said, "When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything; how is she going to do that?' But she was brilliant, flawless, and so very graceful."

In response, Rani revealed, "The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old, and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish (Malhotra) presented the outfit to me, it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till I reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh, is this for baby Sana?' and they were like, ‘No, it is actually for Rani' so he got a fright!"

Rani further shared that the team, however, made her feel comfortable in that dress. "I had Shah Rukh, Kajol, Karan, and Farah, who was choreographing the song. There was a lot of support I got from the team, especially from Karan, who made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked," Rani added.