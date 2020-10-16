Memories of a Lifetime: KJo on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Turning 22
Kuch Kuch Hota released on 16 October, 1998
Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 22 years on Friday, 16 October. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, the film released in 16 October, 1998 and became a blockbuster.
Karan took to social media to thank everyone for the love that he received through Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also shared throwback videos of Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol speaking about the movie.
Karan Johar captioned his post, “#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love (sic).”
In the video SRK speaks about how shooting for the film will always remain a memorable experience for him. While Kajol says working with Shah Rukh will always be the best part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai for her, Rani Mukerji talks about a particular scene in the throwback interviews Karan shared.
Kajol also remembered the film in her own special way. She took to Instagram and shared three videos recreating some of her iconic dialogues from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with cartoons.
