Memories of a Lifetime: KJo on 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Turning 22

Karan Johar's debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 22 years on Friday, 16 October. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, the film released in 16 October, 1998 and became a blockbuster.

Karan took to social media to thank everyone for the love that he received through Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He also shared throwback videos of Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol speaking about the movie.