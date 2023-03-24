Pics: Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji & Others Attend Pradeep Sarkar's Funeral

Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji & Others Attend Pradeep Sarkar's Funeral
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, who is known for helming films like Lafangey Parindey and Mardaani, breathed his last at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Friday, 24 March. He was 67.
Several celebrities from the Indian film industry arrived at the late director's funeral to pay their last respects. Actors Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who collaborated with Sarkar for Lafangey Parindey, also arrived at the funeral. Vidya Balan, who made her acting debut with the filmmaker's Parineeta, was also spotted arriving at the venue with her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. Rani Mukerji, who has worked with Sarkar on several projects, also arrived to pay her respects to the filmmaker.
Here are some photos:
Rani Mukerji also attended the funeral.
Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Deepika Padukone also arrived at the venue.
Rhea Chakraborty was also spotted at the funeral.
Dia Mirza also arrived to pay her last respects.
Several celebrities from the film fraternity attended the funeral.
Neil Nitin Mukesh arrived at the funeral with his wife.
