'Want to be Unapologetic About Dasvi': Abhishek Bachchan

"I am so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It is a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say." He added, "To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too."

The actor also wrote about why he has never actively promoted his films. "I have always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I have made."

However, Abhishek further wrote, "I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film. We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told, 'let the work speak for itself'. I am sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film."