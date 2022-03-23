‘Dasvi’ Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s Quest for Education Faces Multiple Hurdles

The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film Dasvi was released on Wednesday. The trailer opens by informing the viewers that Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary has been sent to judicial custody while SIT investigates a teacher recruitment scam.

While in custody, Chaudhary hands over his position as Chief Minister to his wife, Bimla Devi (played by Nimrat Kaur), who eventually decides she doesn’t want to give it up even if her husband returns. Bimla Devi also seemingly comes into her own as a Chief Minister while Chaudhary pursues his dream.

On the other hand, Chaudhary locks horns with a strict police officer played by Yami Gautam, as their egos clash in prison.