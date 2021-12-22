Kamal Haasan Recalls India's 1983 Cricket World Cup Win

Tamil star Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International is presenting the Tamil version of Kabir Khan's much-awaited sports drama 83. As the film releases across the world on 24 December we asked Kamal Haasan if he remembered where he was during the final match India and West Indies and if watched the crucial clash at all. The actor, filmmaker and politician confessed that though he was no longer passionate about cricket, the 1983 match was one of the last ones that he was really excited about watching.

83 starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi and others is a retelling of team India's big win at the Prudential World Cup. Watch the video for more.