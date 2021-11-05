'Fortunate Are Those Who Truly Know You': Anushka Wishes Virat on His B'day

The actor wrote, "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life . Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless . I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!"

Virat replied to the post with, "You are my strength. You are my guiding force. Grateful to god everyday for us being together my love. I love you"