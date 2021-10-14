Making Me Braver Everyday: Anushka Sharma Pens Note For Vamika

Anushka Sharma with daughter Vamika.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Durga Ashtami (13 October), Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of herself with daughter Vamika. The actor-producer also penned a note dedicated to Vamika.
"Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika. Happy Ashtami", Anushka wrote.
Anushka's friends from the industry showered love on her and Vamika. "So precious," wrote author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Vaani Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Suniel Shetty and other stars dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
Anushka and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child in January this year.
