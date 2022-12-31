Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Enjoy the Last Sunrise of 2022 With Daughter Vamika

Virat and Anushka enjoy the last sunrise of 2022 together.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently holidaying in Dubai with their daughter Vamika. Taking to social media, the couple shared some pictures from their memorable trip with their fans. While Virat shared a postcard-worthy picture of himself, Anushka, and Vamika enjoying the last sunrise of 2022, Anushka shared a stunning picture of herself with Virat.
Here take a look:
Anushka captioned her post, "This city, us, last night."
On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her comeback on the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress, a biographical drama based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film went on the floor earlier this year.
