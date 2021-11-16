When Vijay Deverakonda Came ‘Face to Face’ With the Legend Mike Tyson

Actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture with his Liger co-star, boxing legend Mike Tyson. He wrote in the caption, “This man is love. Every moment I am making memories! And this one will forever be special...#Liger Vs The Legend...When I came face to face with Iron Mike Tyson.”

In the photo, Mike Tyson’s face is in clear view from the side while Vijay is laughing in the background, out of focus.