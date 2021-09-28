Mike Tyson to Make His Bollywood Debut With Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Mike Tyson stars in Karan Johar's production Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Karan Johar announced that boxing legend Mike Tyson is going to make his Bollywood debut in Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger. Johar shared a video announcement on Twitter and wrote, “For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team! #NamasteTyson.”
Lead actor Vijay Deverakonda also shared the news on social media, and tweeted, “We promised you Madness! We are just getting started :) For the first time on Indian Screens. Joining our mass spectacle - #LIGER The Baddest Man on the Planet The God of Boxing The Legend, the Beast, the Greatest of all Time! IRON MIKE TYSON #NamasteTYSON.”
The video announcement read, “We are proud to announce for the first time on Indian screens, the man who created history, unbeatable icon, the one and only legend. The great Mike Tyson is on board for our prestigious project, Liger.”
Liger also stars Ananya Panday in the lead, and stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Sunil Shetty will also reportedly appear in a flashback scene as Deverakonda’s character’s father.
The sports action film has been written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, and is produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Liger is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu and will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
