Vidya Balan Speaks in Support of Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot

Vidya Balan speaks in Support of Ranveer Singh.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ranveer Singh recently landed up in legal trouble and courted controversy, after he posted a few pictures from his nude photoshoot for a magazine on social media. While some criticized and trolled him for his boldness, many came out in support of the actor.
Vidya Balan also spoke in support Ranveer's nude photoshoot. The actor said, "Nahin, kya problem hai? Pehli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai? Hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekne deejiye na. (No, what's the problem? It's not the first time a man has done it. Let us also enjoy the view.)"
The Bajirao Mastaani actor had 2 FIRs for 'Obscenity' were lodged against him for posting his bare-all pictures on his social media accounts. An NGO even alleged the actor for "hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty" through his photographs.
In a statement given to India Today, Vidya Balan added, "It is pointless, blasphemous to try to curb someone’s freedom of expression. We are all individuals and if you don’t like what the other person is doing, close your eyes. If it is a newspaper or a magazine that you are not liking, shut it."
She further told the publication, "You want to tear it apart, tear it, burn it, do whatever in the confines of your own home or your own space, because you cannot dictate what the other individual should do because then I will have a problem with what you have done and then this is an endless loop."
Apart from Vidya Balan, other bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, and Arjun Kapoor also voiced their opinions in support of Ranveer.
