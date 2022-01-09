Vicky Kaushal Requests Aanand L Rai to Cast Him in His Next; Filmmaker Reacts

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram recently to praise Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. Vicky also requested Rai to cast him in his next film.

"Kitni pyaari film hai... Mazaa aa gaya (What a lovely film... I enjoyed it)! @saraalikhan95 such a difficult role to play and how wonderfully you have surrendered yourself to it. @dhanushkraja absolutely genius. @akshaykumar Garda uda diye (You killed it)! @aanandlrai Cast me in your next film, sir, please! (sic)", Vicky wrote.