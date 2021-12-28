Sara Ali Khan Reveals Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's Reaction to 'Atrangi Re'

Sara Ali Khan told India Today, “I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you.”

“Even my brother Ibrahim’s reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other – from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that’s my sister, and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy,” Sara added.

Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Rinku in Atrangi Re. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.