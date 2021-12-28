Sara Ali Khan Reveals Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's Reaction to 'Atrangi Re'
Sara Ali Khan's film 'Atrangi Re' also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush released on 24 December.
Actor Sara Ali Khan’s latest film Atrangi Re released on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December. In an interaction, Sara opened up about her family's reaction to the film and said that she made her mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan ‘cry’. She added that her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was also proud of her.
Sara Ali Khan told India Today, “I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you.”
“Even my brother Ibrahim’s reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other – from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that’s my sister, and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy,” Sara added.
Sara Ali Khan plays the role of Rinku in Atrangi Re. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.
Sara had shared a BTS video from the film’s sets with a note about Atrangi Re. She wrote, “If I try to write an apt caption for this I’ll be sobbing again and I think last evening saw enough of that. So all I will say is THANK YOU to the whole cast and crew of this film for giving me a lifetime of memories. To the only good thing that happened to me in 2020. THANK YOU.”
