'Was Worried Whether Sara Could Pull Off Rinku in Atrangi Re': Dhanush

Dhanush added that Rai assured him Sara was perfect for the role of Rinku Sooryavanshi. "Aanand ji kept telling me, ‘There is something I need and I see it in her.’ And he does. I don’t know how he cracks that. For some reason, out of nowhere, he brought me here to do Raanjhanaa. He had the conviction that this is my actor for the film. So, he must have seen something in her”.

Dhanush said that in Sara, he saw ‘an actor who has so much to learn’ but also someone who ‘has an amazing appetite to learn and work hard’.

Atrangi Re releases on Disney+Hotstar on 24 December. It also stars Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role.