'It's Always Trickier to Make the Audience Laugh': Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 16 December. Shashank Khaitan, who directed the movie, spoke to The Quint about what makes this comedy-thriller stand out. "What I keep in mind as a writer-director is my dialogue writing and I hope that I retain a flavour that's unique to myself. Whatever genre I explore, I feel that I can set myself apart with the dialogue and the creation of my characters. With Govinda Naam Mera, I wanted to direct a thriller that is dark but also there's a lightheartedness around the story".

The film is Vicky's first comedy movie. Speaking about whether it's more difficult to make the audience laugh or cry Vicky said,