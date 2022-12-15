'It's Always Trickier to Make the Audience Laugh': Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal, Kaira Advani and Shashank Khaitan speak the The Quint about 'Govinda Naam Mera.'
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani-starrer Govinda Naam Mera is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on 16 December. Shashank Khaitan, who directed the movie, spoke to The Quint about what makes this comedy-thriller stand out. "What I keep in mind as a writer-director is my dialogue writing and I hope that I retain a flavour that's unique to myself. Whatever genre I explore, I feel that I can set myself apart with the dialogue and the creation of my characters. With Govinda Naam Mera, I wanted to direct a thriller that is dark but also there's a lightheartedness around the story".
The film is Vicky's first comedy movie. Speaking about whether it's more difficult to make the audience laugh or cry Vicky said,
Kiara Advani, who is basking in the success of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, has a list of genres that she wants to explore. "I want to do an action movie, a period film, a biopic. I am a hungry actor right now, so I am open to exploring anything".
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
