'Govinda Naam Mera' Trailer: Vicky, Kiara & Bhumi Shine In Quirky Crime Comedy

The trailer features Vicky as Govinda Waghmare, a middle-class choreographer, who is stuck in a toxic marriage with his wife Gauri, played by Bhumi. In the following sequences, she keeps taunting Govinda, saying that he is 'good for nothing' and even introduces him to her boyfriend. Out of frustration, Govinda asks her for a divorce. In response, Gauri demands Rs 2 crore from him.

Then we are introduced to Suku, played by Kiara, who is also a fellow choreographer and Govinda's girlfriend. However, the trailer takes an unexpected turn when Govinda points a gun towards Gauri, following which we hear a loud gunshot.

The trailer promises a quirky crime comedy, packed with a lot of twists and turns, and a suspected murder case.

Govinda Naam Mera will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 16 December.