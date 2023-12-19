'Her Health Parameters Are Normal': Film Veteran Tanuja Discharged From Hospital

Sharing a health update on the actor, a source told PTI, "She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal."

Tanuja is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actor Shobhna Samarth. Prominently, the actor is known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema.

Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, with whom she has two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Her body of work includes Hamari Yaad Aayegi (1961), Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1969), Paisa Ya Pyaar (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), and Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972), among others.