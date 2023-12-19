'Her Health Parameters Are Normal': Film Veteran Tanuja Discharged From Hospital

Veteran actor Tanuja has been discharged from the hospital.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Veteran actor Tanuja, who was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital in Mumbai's Juhu area, was discharged on Monday night (18 December), according to a report by PTI.
The 80-year-old actor was admitted due to age-related complications and was kept under observation.
Sharing a health update on the actor, a source told PTI, "She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal."
Tanuja is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actor Shobhna Samarth. Prominently, the actor is known for her work in Hindi and Bengali cinema.
Tanuja married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, with whom she has two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji.
Her body of work includes Hamari Yaad Aayegi (1961), Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1969), Paisa Ya Pyaar (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971), and Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972), among others.
