Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Veteran Actor Tanuja, Kajol's Mother, Hospitalised in Mumbai

Veteran actor Tanuja has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for age-related illness.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Veteran Actor Tanuja, Kajol's Mother, Hospitalised in Mumbai
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Veteran actor Tanuja has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital for age-related illness, as per a report by PTI. She is the mother of actors Kajol and Tanisha.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sources added that the 80-year-old actor has been admitted due to age-related illness and is under observation at the ICU of a hospital in the city’s Juhu.

“She is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about,” the PTI report said.

Daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth, Tanuja has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

She started her acting career with Hamari Beti in 1950 as a child actor. Her body of work includes Hamari Yaad Aayegi (1961). She went on to star in Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1969), Paisa Ya Pyaar (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) and Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972).

Also Read

'Hush Hush' Trailer: Juhi Chawla Hides Some Big-Little-Lies in Tanuja's Thriller

'Hush Hush' Trailer: Juhi Chawla Hides Some Big-Little-Lies in Tanuja's Thriller

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kajol   Tanuja 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×