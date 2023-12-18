Veteran Actor Tanuja, Kajol's Mother, Hospitalised in Mumbai

Sources added that the 80-year-old actor has been admitted due to age-related illness and is under observation at the ICU of a hospital in the city’s Juhu.

“She is under observation and is doing well. There’s nothing to worry about,” the PTI report said.

Daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth, Tanuja has worked extensively in Hindi and Bengali cinema. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee.

She started her acting career with Hamari Beti in 1950 as a child actor. Her body of work includes Hamari Yaad Aayegi (1961). She went on to star in Baharein Phir Bhi Ayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1969), Paisa Ya Pyaar (1969), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971) and Mere Jeevan Sathi (1972).