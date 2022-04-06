Sreshth Movies' Next Film Helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Starring Nithiin, Launched

Sreshth Movies announced their next production starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Nithiin has experimented with a diverse set of characters before and he is now teaming up with writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi for his 32nd film dubbed Production No. 9.
The film will be produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy under their banner Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainment. Actor Sreeleela will play the lead opposite Nithiin.
Nithiin shared the announcement on social media and wrote, "Happy to collaborate with @VamsiVakkantham garu for my next one #Nithiin32 :)) This is going to be a very special one. Shoot begins soon ! Hoping to have all your love & blessing as always."
On Sunday, the project was officially launched with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Umesh Gupta of Aditya Music switched on the camera for the muhurat shot and Surender Reddy acted as the honorary director for the film's first take.
The film's financiers Nikitha Reddy, Tagore Madhu, and Sudhakar Reddy have assigned the scriptwriting to Vakkantham Vamsi. Vamsi, who has written blockbuster scripts like Kick and Race Gurram.
He made his directorial debut with Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya Na Illu India is all set to direct Nithiin in Sreshth Movies' latest production. The filmmaker has promised that Nithiin will be seen in a one-of-a-kind avatar.
Stills from Sreshth Movies Production No 9 launch
Composer Harris Jayaraj will work on the film's score, Sai Sriram will be the cinematographer, and Sahi Suresh will work as the production designer.
Nithiin was last seen in Maestro helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi. The film is a remake of the Bollywood film Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte.
Maestro stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh, Jisshu Sengupta and Naresh. Nithin has Macherla Niyojakavargam in the pipeline which is slated for release on 8 April.
