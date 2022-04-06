Sreshth Movies' Next Film Helmed by Vakkantham Vamsi, Starring Nithiin, Launched

Actor Nithiin has experimented with a diverse set of characters before and he is now teaming up with writer-director Vakkantham Vamsi for his 32nd film dubbed Production No. 9.

The film will be produced by Nikitha Reddy and Sudhakar Reddy under their banner Sreshth Movies in association with Aditya Movies & Entertainment. Actor Sreeleela will play the lead opposite Nithiin.

Nithiin shared the announcement on social media and wrote, "Happy to collaborate with @VamsiVakkantham garu for my next one #Nithiin32 :)) This is going to be a very special one. Shoot begins soon ! Hoping to have all your love & blessing as always."