Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019US Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison For Rape

US Actor Danny Masterson Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison For Rape

Danny Masterson was convicted of drugging and then raping fellow members of the Church of Scientology.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to thirty years to life in prison for rape.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Danny Masterson sentenced to thirty years to life in prison for rape.</p></div>

Actor Danny Masterson, who is popularly known for his role in That '70s Show, has been sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for raping two women.

According to AFP, the actor was convicted of drugging and then raping fellow members of the Church of Scientology between 2001 and 2003 at his Los Angeles house.

The court has imposed a 15-year-to-life sentence on each rape conviction that will run consecutively. The actor was also ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after his release from prison.

As per AFP, the three women who levelled accusations against Masterson were members of the Church of Scientology. Two of them alleged that the church officials had discouraged them from reaching out to law enforcement.

In a statement earlier, the Church of Scientology denied the notion that it ever discouraged its members from reporting any criminal conduct.

Masterson is married to actor Bijou Phillips. The couple has a nine-year-old daughter.

Masterson rose to fame in 1998 with the launch of That '70s Show, wherein he played the character of Steven Hyde. The show also starred Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Also ReadAshton Kutcher Opens Up About Vasculitis Diagnosis | What Is Vasculitis?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT