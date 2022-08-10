Ashton Kutcher Opens Up About Vasculitis Diagnosis | What Is Vasculitis?

Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher opened up about struggling with vasculitis, an autoimmune condition that affected his ability to see, hear, and even walk, on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

While the 44-year-old star of The Butterfly Effect, Punk'd, and What Happens in Vegas said that he was over the worst of the disease, and that he has been living happily now, vasculitis can often turn ugly if left unaddressed or untreated.

But what puts you at risk of vasculitis? What causes vasculitis? How is it treated? And are you at risk of vasculitis?

Let's find out.