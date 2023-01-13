Uorfi Javed Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader For Remarks On Her Clothes

Uorfi’s lawyer Nitin Satpute stated, according to a report by The Times of India, “I have lodged complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain as well as requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of Cr.P.C, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing breach of peace in society by threatening on media).”

“I have mailed a complaint to the Woman Commission today. I will meet Smt Rupali Chakankar, Chairman Women Commission with a written complaint for taking further action,” he added.