Urfi Javed Answers Most-Googled Questions About Her

Urfi Javed has always been unapologetic about her choices. Be it confidently pulling off her outfits or speaking her mind, Urfi has grabbed a lot of eyeballs recently.

In this video, Urfi answers the 'Most Googled" questions about her. One question is - "Who is Urfi Javed?" In comes her sassy reply, "An icon". Another question goes, "What is Urfi Javed's profession?" To which she responds, "I am a professional savage".

Editor: Arnab Chakravorty