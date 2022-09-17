ADVERTISEMENT
Urfi Javed Answers Most-Googled Questions About Her
Here's Urfi Javed's response to, "What is your profession?"
Urfi Javed has always been unapologetic about her choices. Be it confidently pulling off her outfits or speaking her mind, Urfi has grabbed a lot of eyeballs recently.
In this video, Urfi answers the 'Most Googled" questions about her. One question is - "Who is Urfi Javed?" In comes her sassy reply, "An icon". Another question goes, "What is Urfi Javed's profession?" To which she responds, "I am a professional savage".
Watch the video for more.
Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
