Uorfi Javed Detained in Dubai for Shooting Video in 'Revealing' Outfit: Report

Uorfi Javed has often grabbed attention for her unconventional fashion choices.

Popular television actor Uorfi Javed has been detained after shooting a video wearing a 'revealing' outfit, in Dubai, UAE, as per a report. The actor, who has often grabbed attention for her unconventional fashion choices, was reportedly questioned by the authorities in Dubai for the same.

Uorfi has reportedly gone to Dubai to shoot for her upcoming projects and has been there for almost a week. As per a report by Etimes, she was shooting a video for her Instagram account but because she shot the video in a public space she was not allowed to wear the clothes she was wearing at the time.

On the other end, the actor is often seen experimenting with clothes and posting her outfit ideas on social media. She was last seen in Solitsvilla X4, the show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.

