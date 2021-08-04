Unrecognisable: Twitter on Lara Dutta's Transformation in 'Bell Bottom'

Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ever since the trailer of the spy thriller Bell Bottom dropped on Tuesday, everyone seems to be talking about Lara Dutta. The actor portrays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the trailer gave a glimpse of her character. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 August.
Social media users immediately took to Twitter to express their awe at Dutta's transformation. Most people said that she looks unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi.
Take a look at some reactions:
Akshay Kumar, who stars in the titular role of the film, also agreed that Dutta's transformation is 'mind-blowing'.
Lara Dutta's makeup also gave rise to a number of memes on the internet.
At the trailer launch of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta asked the media to guess her role. She even said, "If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres.”
Finally the actor added, "Okay, so you did see me in the trailer. I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi in the film. That's me. All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. That is all it took, before I even heard the script. But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her.”
Published: undefined