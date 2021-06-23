Unhealthy to Buy Into Media-Created Image: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Chandan Roy Sanyal are gearing up for Spotlight, one of the four films in the Netflix anthology Ray. Directed by Vasan Bala, Spotlight is a modern retelling of Satyajit Ray's short story by the same name.

In a chat with The Quint, Harsh Varrdhan, Akansha, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Vasan Bala speak about how they were introduced to Satyajit Ray, why the legendary filmmaker's works are relevant even today and how they manage to navigate the 'spotlight' on themselves in real life.

"Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne was my first introduction to Ray. All thanks to Doordarshan, I watched films such as Nayak and Jai Baba Felunath", says Vasan Bala.