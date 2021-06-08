'Ray' Trailer Gives a Peek Into Anthology Inspired by Ray's Works

Stills from Netflix's Ray.
(Photo Courtesy: Netflix)
The trailer of Netflix's much-awaited anthology, Ray, has finally dropped. Three filmmakers - Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala - have come together to create four stories inspired by the works of Satyajit Ray. Ray is all set to release on 25 June.
The trailer gives us a glimpse of the stories, titled Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Forget Me Not, Bahrupiya and Spotlight. They feature intricate and complex characters enacted by Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, among others.
Speaking about his film Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa Abhishek Chaubey says in a statement, "’I'm drawn to stories that twist with whimsy and humour. Hardly anyone crafts those better than Satyajit Ray and a chance to tell this story is a great opportunity for me. With Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao sharing screen space, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa I hope is as much of a joy to watch as it was to make".
As for his works, Forget me Not and Bahrupiya, Srijit Mukherjee adds, “Satyajit Ray has been a big inspiration in my life. After faithfully bringing two stories of Ray to life in Feluda Pherot, it is an honour to reinterpret two more stories of Ray in a decidedly darker space. I also got the opportunity to work with a brilliant cast including actors like Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal and Sweta Basu Prasad across the two stories. I’m excited to see how the viewers will react to these imperfect and somewhat broken characters.”
