Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Are Together: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reportedly confirmed in a recent chat that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. However, Harsh also wondered whether he will get into trouble for revealing too much.
In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.
"Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Actor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. However, neither has publicly spoken about it. When asked whether he was seeing Katrina in a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama Vicky had said, "I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.