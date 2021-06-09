ADVERTISEMENT

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif Are Together: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reportedly confirmed Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship.</p></div>
i

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reportedly confirmed in a recent chat that actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are dating. However, Harsh also wondered whether he will get into trouble for revealing too much.

In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was asked to reveal one Bollywood relationship rumour that he believes to be true.

"Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Actor

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. However, neither has publicly spoken about it. When asked whether he was seeing Katrina in a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama Vicky had said, "I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting.”

Also Read

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ‘Caught’ Dancing by Nick Jonas

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal ‘Caught’ Dancing by Nick Jonas

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT