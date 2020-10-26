Uddhav Thackeray Called Me Namak Haraam in His Speech: Kangana

Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to put out a video claiming that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called her namak haraam in his Dussehra speech on Sunday (25 October). In the clip Kangana alleged that before Uddhav Thackeray, members of the 'Sonia Sena' had also abused her and threatened to kill her. The actor also referred to the alleged abusive language that Sanjay Raut had used.

Kangana claimed that nobody from the Women's Commission had raised objections to CM Uddhav Thackeray's speech. She also alleged that Uddhav Thackeray had referred to Himachal Pradesh (where Kangana hails from) in a defamatory manner. "Himachal is Maa Parvati's birthplace. It's also the place where Mahadev resides. You (Uddhav Thackeray) have used objectionable language for Himachal, and as a Chief Minister you have brought down the reputation of the state. All this is because you are angry with a girl who is your son's age", Kangana said in the video. In the video, Kangana referred to her 'Pakistan Occupied Kashmir' remark which sparked the war of words. While criticising the Maharashtra government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case Kangana had compared Mumbai to PoK. Kangana alleged in her latest video that when Uddhav Thackeray compared India to Pakistan nobody raised a voice.

On Sunday Uddhav Thackeray had said, "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India". He added, "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere - they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja (marijuana). Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra".